United Nations Allocates $2 Million for Cholera Outbreak in North-East Nigeria

The United Nations, through the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund, has allocated US$2 million to support the response to a deadly cholera outbreak in Yobe State, north-east Nigeria, that could affect thousands of people. Since the beginning of the outbreak, which was officially declared in four local government areas on 28 March, a total of 404 cases […]

