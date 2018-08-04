United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) launch a media campaign to support reconciliation in Libya

As part of its efforts to strengthen the participation of all Libyans in the process of reconciliation, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) today launched the “Al-Solh Khair” (“Reconciliation is Good”) media campaign. This nationwide initiative aims to raise awareness among citizens about the importance played […]

