United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) helps survivors after traffickers kill 12 in Libya


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Juin 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


This is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson William Spindler – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today’s press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. Human traffickers in Libya reportedly killed more than a dozen people and wounded many others after a group of some 200 Eritreans, […]

