United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) resumes life-saving refugee evacuations from Libya

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, evacuated 132 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers out of Tripoli and flew them to Niamey, the capital city of Niger, on Thursday. This is the first group of refugees airlifted out of Libya since the UNHCR humanitarian evacuation programme was temporarily halted in early March, following concerns from the government of […]

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, evacuated 132 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers out of Tripoli and flew them to Niamey, the capital ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...