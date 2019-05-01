United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) hands over its Sector Headquarters in East Darfur to El Daein University

On 30 April 2019, the African Union – United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) concluded the closure and handover of its sector headquarters in El Daein to the State Government of East Darfur. In line with UNAMID’s insistence that the facilities be used for civilian purposes, the State Government of East Darfur has indicated […]

