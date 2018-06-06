United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) strongly condemns attack on peacekeepers in South Sudan’s Unity region

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) strongly condemns an armed attack that directly targeted its peacekeepers in the country’s Unity region, on the morning of 4 June 2018. A convoy consisting of peacekeepers and civilians came under fire when it stopped briefly to interact with a civilian in Rubkway, about 20 kilometers north […]

