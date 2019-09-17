Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) visits conflict-ridden Tonj East area to build trust and confidence


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A team from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan has visited the Jalwau County headquarters in Wunlit in the East Tonj region in a bid to put an end to an escalation of violence, including cattle raiding and revenge killings, between the Thiik, Akok and Jalwau communities living in the area. The latest and […]

A team from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan has visited the Jalwau County headquarters in Wunlit in the East Tonj region in a bid to put an end to an escalation of v...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 16/09/2019

Tchad : 1436 nouveaux professeurs bientôt déployés pour la rentrée des classes

Tchad : 1436 nouveaux professeurs bientôt déployés pour la rentrée des classes

Tchad : décès de Lol Mahamat Choua, un hommage national à une figure emblématique Tchad : décès de Lol Mahamat Choua, un hommage national à une figure emblématique 16/09/2019

Populaires

Tchad : décès de Lol Mahamat Choua, un hommage national à une figure emblématique

16/09/2019

Tchad : 1436 nouveaux professeurs bientôt déployés pour la rentrée des classes

16/09/2019

Le prix Anzisha dévoile ses 20 meilleurs jeunes entrepreneurs africains 2019

16/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les civils déposent leurs armes à l'Est (vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/09/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Bolton viré tel un malpropre par le Président Trump

Bolton viré tel un malpropre par le Président Trump

Tribune : L'unité nationale face aux maladies du 21ème siècle Tribune : L'unité nationale face aux maladies du 21ème siècle 09/09/2019 - Abba Issa Fressou

ANALYSE - 16/09/2019 - IFIMES

Un chemin difficile vers la démocratie soudanaise

Un chemin difficile vers la démocratie soudanaise

Devenu paria, l’Afrique du Sud fait honte à l’idéal africain Devenu paria, l’Afrique du Sud fait honte à l’idéal africain 12/09/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019