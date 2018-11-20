United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Briefing Note on Cameroon

With at least 436,000 people currently internally displaced in Cameroon’s South-West and North-West – and in neighbouring departments – due to hostilities between armed groups and security forces, the country remains of urgent humanitarian concern. Humanitarian presence and response are slowly increasing in the affected areas, with priority given to the South-West region which is […]

