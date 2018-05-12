United Nations Officials condemn targeted and widespread sexual violence in South Sudan and call for the immediate cessation of the attacks against civilians

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, and the Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Adama Dieng, strongly condemn the recent escalation of violence in former Unity state and urge all parties to end the […]

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, the Special Re...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...