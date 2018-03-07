United Nations Secretary-General and African Union Commission Chair Appoint Anita Kokui Gbeho of Ghana as Deputy Joint Special Representative for the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki today announced the appointment of Anita Kokui Gbeho of Ghana as Deputy Joint Special Representative for the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID). Ms. Gbeho succeeds Bintou Keita of Guinea, to whom the Secretary-General and the Commission Chairperson are grateful for […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...