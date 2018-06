United Nations Security Council press statement on the Central African Republic

Security Council Press Statement on Attack against Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic: The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack on 3 June 2018 by armed elements against a patrol of the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in the village of Dilapoko […]

Security Council Press Statement on Attack against Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission i...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...