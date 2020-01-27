United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Statement on continued violations of arms embargo in Libya

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) deeply regrets the continued blatant violations of the arms embargo in Libya, even after the commitments made in this regard by concerned countries during the International Conference on Libya in Berlin, held on 19 January 2020. The 12 January truce agreed by the Government of National Accord […]

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) deeply regrets the continued blatant violations of the arms embargo in Libya, even after...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...