United Nations Support Mission to Libya (UNSMIL) Statement on Ceasefire-Related Security Dialogue for Tripoli

The United Nations Support Mission to Libya (UNSMIL) hosted a meeting today to discuss the consolidation of the 4 September 2018 ceasefire, agree on a monitoring and verification mechanism and begin talks on the security arrangements in the Greater Tripoli area. The meeting, convened in the western Libyan city of Zawiya, was attended by representatives […]

