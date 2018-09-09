Alwihda Info
United Nations Support Mission to Libya (UNSMIL) Statement on Ceasefire-Related Security Dialogue for Tripoli


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Septembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United Nations Support Mission to Libya (UNSMIL) hosted a meeting today to discuss the consolidation of the 4 September 2018 ceasefire, agree on a monitoring and verification mechanism and begin talks on the security arrangements in the Greater Tripoli area. The meeting, convened in the western Libyan city of Zawiya, was attended by representatives […]

The United Nations Support Mission to Libya (UNSMIL) hosted a meeting today to discuss the consolidation of the 4 September 2018 ceas...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




