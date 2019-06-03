United Nations congratulates the new Government of South Africa

The United Nations in South Africa congratulates the newly sworn-in government under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa. “We congratulate President Ramaphosa for his appointment of a new government following last month’s successful elections,” said the UN Resident Coordinator, Nardos Bekele-Thomas, speaking on behalf of the UN system in South Africa. “We look forward towards […]

