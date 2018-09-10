United Nations human rights expert to assess trafficking in persons in Nigeria

UN Special Rapporteur Maria Grazia Giammarinaro will assess the issue of trafficking in persons in Nigeria, during an official visit to the country from 3-10 September. “My visit is an opportunity to meet with relevant stakeholders to discuss various forms and manifestations of trafficking in persons and key human rights concerns and challenges, as well […]

