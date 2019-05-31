United Nations praises the bravery of South African peacekeepers

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in South Africa, Nardos Bekele-Thomas, yesterday lavished praise on the role the country is playing in peacekeeping missions in Africa. Speaking at this year’s commemoration of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers held in Bloemfontein, Ms. Bekele-Thomas said, “South Africa’s brave men and women put their lives at risk daily […]

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in South Africa, Nardos Bekele-Thomas, yesterday lavished praise on the role t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...