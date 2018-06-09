United States Embassy Celebrates Muslim Heritage in Ethiopia

U.S. Ambassador to the Ethiopia, Michael Raynor visited the Nejashi Mosque this week to learn more about the history of Muslims in Ethiopia and followed his trip by hosting an Iftar dinner for Islamic leaders, business professionals, NGO leaders, media representatives, and academics from the Addis Ababa Muslim community. At the Nejashi Mosque, the Ambassador […]

