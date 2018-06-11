United States Statement on Situation in Somalia

During an operation on June 8, 2018, in Jubaland, Somalia, one U.S. Special Operations member was killed and four U.S. service members and one partner force member were wounded as the result of an enemy attack. Out of respect for the family of the fallen, we ask that everyone respects their privacy during this difficult […]

