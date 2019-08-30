United States of America Partnerships with Women Promote Economic Growth in Northern Ghana

Since 2014, over 96,000 women in northern Ghana saved USD $7.8 million – or about 42,659,747 cedis – and invested the money to improve the health, education, nutrition, and economic opportunities of their families. Last year, Nanumba North received 98% in the District Performance Assessment conducted by the Ministry of Local Government, the second highest […]

