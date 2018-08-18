United States of America Promotes Agricultural Sector Improvements in Ghana

The United States of America is partnering with the Republic of Ghana to promote agricultural sector growth in support of its vision of “Ghana beyond Aid.” Through the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Feed the Future Initiative, the U.S. hosted a knowledge sharing and lessons learned forum on August 15, 2018 at the Swiss […]

The United States of America is partnering with the Republic of Ghana to promote agricultural sector growth in support of its vision of “Ghana bey...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...