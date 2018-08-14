Alwihda Info
Vantage GreenX Note II provides R2bn of funding to six renewable energy projects in South Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Août 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Vantage GreenX Fund Managers announced today that through its second renewable energy fund, Vantage GreenX Note II, it has provided R2.05bn of funding to a combination of six solar and wind energy projects with a combined capacity of 433MW. All the projects form part of Round 4 of the South African Renewable Energy Independent Power […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



