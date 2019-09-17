Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Vibrant discussions take place around Kenya’s African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) strategy


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


To accelerate the implementation of the AfCFTA, UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Trademark EastAfrica and the Kenya State Department for Trade organised a Forum together to discuss the draft national strategy for Kenya to harness the benefits of the AfCFTA. About 60 participants attended the two-day event in Nairobi. They included government officials, trade […]

To accelerate the implementation of the AfCFTA, UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Trademark EastAfrica and the K...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...