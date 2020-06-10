Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Vice-President Jennifer Blanke bids farewell to the African Development Bank


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Juin 2020


The African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org) has announced that Dr. Jennifer Blanke, Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, will be leaving the Bank effective July 4, 2020. Blanke joined the Bank in early 2017 and has overseen a number of the Bank’s key programs. “I thank President Akinwumi Adesina for his strong leadership, guidance […]

The African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org) has announced that Dr. Jennifer Bla...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 10/06/2020

Tchad : la liste des établissements du supérieur concernés par la réouverture

Tchad : la liste des établissements du supérieur concernés par la réouverture

Tchad : au Mayo Kebbi Ouest, les meilleures associations villageoises récompensées Tchad : au Mayo Kebbi Ouest, les meilleures associations villageoises récompensées 10/06/2020

Populaires

Tchad : la liste des établissements du supérieur concernés par la réouverture

10/06/2020

Tchad : Déby propose d'étudier la réouverture prochaine des lieux de culte

10/06/2020

Tchad : un nouveau chef de douane installé à Abéché

10/06/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : après la pluie, N'Djamena renoue avec les inondations
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP 09/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives

Tchad : des cas de viols et de suicides de plus en plus récurrents Tchad : des cas de viols et de suicides de plus en plus récurrents 07/06/2020 - Denis Mbairemadji Axel

REACTION - 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État

Werley Nortreus: “Chers États-Unis et Américains, je ne suis pas votre ami” Werley Nortreus: “Chers États-Unis et Américains, je ne suis pas votre ami” 04/06/2020 - Gerlin Olin