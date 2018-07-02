Vice President attends African Union (AU) Summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania

Vice President Vincent Meriton is representing Seychelles President Danny Faure at the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union being held in Nouakchott, Mauritania, from 1st to 2nd July 2018. The Assembly, being conducted under the theme “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”,presented the opportunity for Seychelles […]

Vice President Vincent Meriton is representing Seychelles President Danny Faure at the 31st Ordinary Ses...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...