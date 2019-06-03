Video News Release: Getty Images and APO Group announce strategic partnership in Africa and the Middle East

Getty Images (www.GettyImages.com), a world leader in visual communications, and APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), a leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service, have announced a wide-reaching collaboration to promote integrated text, photo and video solutions to organizations operating across Africa and the Middle East. Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X90H0ZIkqaI&feature=youtu.be… Read more on https://apo-african-press-organization.africa-newsroom....
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...