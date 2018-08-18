Video News Release: Official Podcast for the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup: Last games of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup: Namibia vs Kenya; Uganda vs Zimbabwe; Tunisia vs Morocco

Watch the Rugby Africa Gold Cup Live on YouTube on Saturday 18 August: Namibia vs Kenya: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UOvZl-INt84 Uganda vs Zimbabwe: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2yg56p2eek Tunisia vs Morocco: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aWNtBpMDmX0 Download the fixtures: https://bit.ly/2OoQUu9 Key figures about rugby in Africa: https://bit.ly/2vUjkVp Journalist? REGISTER to receive the… Read more on https://rugbyafrica.africa-newsroom.com/press/official-podcast-for-the-2018-rugby-afr...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...