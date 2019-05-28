WFP Burkina Faso – Emergency response to internally displaced people (IDPs) and food insecure people affected by the lean season

Insecurity and IDPs Situation Worsening The security situation in Northern and Eastern Burkina Faso has significantly deteriorated over the past six months, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes and assets seeking safe havens. There is currently no sign of an improvement of the situation in the near future and the number of displaced […]

