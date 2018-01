The WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will make his first official visit to Kenya from today January 9-10. His short visit will include a courtesy call and meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Health Cabinet/Ministry, signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UNEP, and a visit to Kiambu Hospital. The MOU will focus […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...