WHO announces four new goodwill ambassadors for promoting global health


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


World Health Organization today announced today the appointment of four new goodwill ambassadors, from the fields of sports, politics and community mobilization, to promote healthier lives, stronger health workforces and improved mental health globally. The new ambassadors are: – Alisson Becker, goalkeeper of the Brazilian national and Liverpool football teams, and Dr Natália Loewe Becker, […]

