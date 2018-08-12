Watch out Trump, China is taking Africa from under your nose

Look out Donald Trump, while you’re not watching, China is quietly stealing a continent from you. And India may not be far behind. Currently, the battle for supremacy on the African continent is being fought out between the leaders of Asia’s two superpowers — China and India — and, for the most part, the United […]

Look out Donald Trump, while you’re not watching, China is quietly stealing a continent from you. And India may not be far behind. Currently, the...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...