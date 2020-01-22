Weekend Attack an effort to Intimidate Humanitarian Actors

On 18 January, non-state armed groups stormed a humanitarian facility in Ngala town, some 124 kilometers from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state. Although all United Nations humanitarians in the facility – including three IOM staff – were reported safe, an entire section of the facility was burned down as well as one of the […]

On 18 January, non-state armed groups stormed a humanitarian facility in Ngala town, some 124 kilometers from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state. Although a...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...