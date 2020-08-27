Weekly Press Briefing on Coronavirus Disease Outbreak

What : Africa CDC weekly engagement with members of the media to share critical updates on the coordinated efforts by African Union Member States to implement the joint continental strategy in response to COVID-19. It also highlights key steps taken to support other initiatives such as PACT, vaccine development and the saving lives, economies and […]

What : Africa CDC weekly engagement with members of the media to share critical updates on the coordinated efforts by African Union Member ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...