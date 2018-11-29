With U.S. Support, Centers for Career Development Prepare Egyptian Students for the Future

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is pleased to announce the launch of two centers for career development at Alexandria University. This project was done in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education and the American University in Cairo. The Centers – one at the Faculty of Commerce and the other at the Faculty […]

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is pleased to announce the launch of two centers for career development at Alexandria Universit...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...