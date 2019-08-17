Alwihda Info
Women’s Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers: South Africa defeated Kenya 39-0 on Saturday in Johannesburg during the Rugby Africa Womenâs Cup


17 Août 2019


On Saturday, the Springbok Women played against the Lionesses during the 2019 Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) Women’s Cup, a qualifier for the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup. In an enthralling game, South Africa defeated Kenya 39-0. The Springbok Women got off to a flying start as they grabbed two early tries through Zintle Mpupha and Lindelwa […]

