On Saturday, the Springbok Women played against the Lionesses during the 2019 Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) Women’s Cup, a qualifier for the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup. In an enthralling game, South Africa defeated Kenya 39-0. The Springbok Women got off to a flying start as they grabbed two early tries through Zintle Mpupha and Lindelwa […]
On Saturday, the Springbok Women played against the Lionesses during the 2019 Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) Women’s ...
On Saturday, the Springbok Women played against the Lionesses during the 2019 Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) Women’s ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...