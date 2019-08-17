Alwihda Info
Women’s Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers: Uganda drew 15-15 with Madagascar on Saturday in Johannesburg during the Rugby Africa Womenâs Cup


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On Saturday, the Lady Cranes played against the Makis during the 2019 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup, a qualifier for the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup. In an evenly matched game, Uganda and Madagascar played to a 15-15 stalemate. The Makis got off to a bright start against the Lady Cranes, but they failed to convert […]

