Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

World Council of Churches, Lutheran World Federation issue joint appeal to Nigerian president


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


In a joint appeal to Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, the World Council of Churches and the Lutheran World Federation expressed grief at the continuing violence in Nigeria and urged the Nigerian government to better protect the people. “The recent execution of Rev. Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram, one of the latest atrocities in a long […]

In a joint appeal to Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, the World Council of Churches and the Lutheran World Federation expressed grief at the ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 27/01/2020

Tchad : les consignes des autorités sanitaires face à l'épidémie du Coronavirus

Tchad : les consignes des autorités sanitaires face à l'épidémie du Coronavirus

Tchad : "Passons ensemble de l'or noir à l'or vert" Tchad : "Passons ensemble de l'or noir à l'or vert" 27/01/2020

Populaires

Tchad : mystérieux vol au Trésor public d’Adré

27/01/2020

Coronavirus : le Tchad prend des mesures de prévention

27/01/2020

Tchad : 30% de baisse du prix du passeport, l'AJPDET s'en félicite

27/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : "nous allons continuer à avancer, nous n'allons pas reculer", Succès Masra
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 26/01/2020 - Abba Issa

Tchad : pauvreté, prostitution et MST, un danger pour la société

Tchad : pauvreté, prostitution et MST, un danger pour la société

"Justices" exécutrices de challengers ! "Justices" exécutrices de challengers ! 26/01/2020 - Mamadou Oumar Ndiaye

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar