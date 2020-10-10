World Council of Churches (WCC) congratulates World Food Programme on receiving Nobel Peace Prize

The World Council of Churches (WCC) welcomed and celebrated the award of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to the UN World Food Programme. “We express our gratitude and congratulations to the leadership and each staff member of the World Food Programme,” said Rev. Prof. Dr Ioan Sauca, WCC interim general secretary. “This vital multilateral organisation […]

