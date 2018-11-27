World Council of Churches condemns killing of Catholic priests in South Sudan, Cameroon

Jesuit priest Fr Victor Luke Odhiambo was attacked and killed by unknown people on the night of 15 November in Cueibet South Sudan. The late priest was known for his commitment to education and social transformation for the people of South Sudan. Odhiambo, who was the first Kenyan Jesuit priest, was also the principal of […]

