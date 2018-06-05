World Environment Day- Greenpeace Africa Launches Online Campaign Platform to strengthen Environmental activism in Africa

Today, World Environment Day, Greenpeace Africa (www.Greenpeace.org/africa) has launched VUMA. EARTH – an online campaign platform for ordinary citizens to run environmental petitions. The platform seeks to grow an environmental movement and give a voice to millions of Africans across the continent . The tool provides a space for Africans to start campaigns that address […]

