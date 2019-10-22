Alwihda Info
World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director visits Sudan to meet new government and sends off first barges to South Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Octobre 2019


The Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) David Beasley, today concluded a two-day visit to Sudan where he met leaders of the new government and travelled to Kosti to waive off the first three barges to carry humanitarian food supplies down the River Nile to South Sudan since 2011. “This is a […]

The Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) David Beasley, today concluded a two-day visit to Sudan where he met leaders of the new government and travelled to ...

