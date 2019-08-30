World Food Programme (WFP) multimedia package highlights Ebola response in Democratic Republic of Congo

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres will travel to the epicentre of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo tomorrow to highlight efforts being made by the international community to combat the deadly virus. The UN World Food Programme (WFP) is part of the emergency response, providing food to Ebola survivors and people […]

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres will travel to the epicentre of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...