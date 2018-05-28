World Food Programme and Government of Egypt Launch Partnership to Improve Food Security for the Most Vulnerable

The World Food Programme (WFP) and Egypt’s Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade (MoSIT) last week signed a five-year agreement to strengthen social safety nets in support of the food and nutrition needs of the most vulnerable. Under the agreement signed, WFP will assist the government in identifying key areas where improvements can be made […]

The World Food Programme (WFP) and Egypt’s Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade (MoSIT) last week signed a five-year agreement to strengthen soc...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...