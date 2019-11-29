World Health Organization (WHO) is spilling #TheTeaOnHIV for at least one million young Africans

As the 31st World AIDS Day approaches on 1 December, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office in Africa launched today a social media campaign, [#TheTeaOnHIV](https://www.afro.who.int/TheTeaOnHIV), that aims to better inform at least one million adolescents and young people about preventing HIV infection as well as living positively with the virus. The campaign also intends […]

As the 31st World AIDS Day approaches on 1 December, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Of...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...