World Health Organization (WHO) recommends dolutegravir as preferred HIV treatment option in all populations


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Juillet 2019


Based on new evidence assessing benefits and risks, the WHO recommends the use of the HIV drug dolutegravir (DTG) as the preferred first-line and second-line treatment for all populations, including pregnant women and those of childbearing potential. Initial studies had highlighted a possible link between DTG and neural tube defects (birth defects of the brain […]

