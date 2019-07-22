World Health Organization (WHO) recommends dolutegravir as preferred HIV treatment option in all populations

Based on new evidence assessing benefits and risks, the WHO recommends the use of the HIV drug dolutegravir (DTG) as the preferred first-line and second-line treatment for all populations, including pregnant women and those of childbearing potential. Initial studies had highlighted a possible link between DTG and neural tube defects (birth defects of the brain […]

