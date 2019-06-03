World not delivering quality maternal health care to poorest mothers – UNICEF

Millions of mothers at risk due to prohibitive health care costs, lack of access to services and skilled professionals, and child marriage. More than 5 million families across Africa, Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean spend over 40 per cent of their non-food household expenses on maternal health services every year, UNICEF said today […]

