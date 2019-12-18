WorldRemit Celebrating International Migrants Day

WorldRemit (www.WorldRemit.com) was founded on a migrant’s story, and over the years one man’s experience has become the answer to millions across the world. Our journey at WorldRemit has allowed us to hear and learn about brave and courageous individuals who have left their homes and comfort for a ‘better life’, not only for themselves […]

WorldRemit (www.WorldRemit.com) was founded on a migrant’s story, and over the years one man’s experience has become the answer to millions across th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...