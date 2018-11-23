Alwihda Info
Youth Orchestras of Namibia receives instruments


23 Novembre 2018


On 10th November 2018 the Youth Orchestras of Namibia (YONA) as well as the Orchestra of the Helmholtz Gymnasium Karlsruhe performed their side-by-side concert at Windhoek High School. During the concert at WHS Auditorium, Namibian and German children and teenagers showed their talent and made it a wonderful evening for the audience with music by […]

