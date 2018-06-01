Zambia High Commission London warns the Public of Online Employment Fraud

The Zambia High Commission in London wishes to warn the public that there is a scam in which unsuspecting individuals are being offered employment contracts by a named multilateral corporation with operations in the United Kingdom. The jobs were posted in March 2018 on jobwebzambia website for various job positions. The applicants are being asked […]

