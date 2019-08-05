Zambia – Rugby: Shaping the future, one child at a time

The Bhubesi Pride Foundation volunteers are in Kabwe, Zambia to continue conducting their youth rugby developmental work in selected Schools and Communities. The Foundation which has been touring the former BrokenHill mining town since 2016 has so far introduced the game to more than 800 girls and boys aged between 09 to 15 years. This […]

