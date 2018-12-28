Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) President commends clubs for motivating players

The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) President Gen Clement Sinkamba has commended clubs across the country for organizing and hosting awards ceremonies for their players after the End of the 2018 Rugby season. Gen Sinkamba named some of the clubs such as Green Eagles, Mufulira, Red Arrows, Ndola & Diggers as some of the teams to […]

